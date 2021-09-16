NESN Logo Sign In

There was a lot to like from the New England Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but with that also came a fair share of things to not like.

There were costly fumbles, yes, but Rodney Harrison took issue with the defense despite it allowing just 17 points and 74 yards passing.

“I look at their defensive front seven — which is supposed to be stout, which is really supposed to be the strength of their team — and it was average,” Harrison said on NBC Sports, as transcribed by Boston.com. “It wasn’t very good. I just didn’t see the consistent pressure. I didn’t see them stopping the run. I didn’t see those guys flying around. They looked slow, they didn’t really look energetic.”

Harrison’s point certainly is valid considering the timely stops were not consistent, and the Dolphins easily made their way down the field at Gillette Stadium for 80 yards on 10 plays to go up 7-0 on their opening drive. A forced turnover came in the fourth, but a unit like the Patriots defense should have done much, much more against a new Dolphins O-line.

The Patriots defense can redeem themselves Sunday when they take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET.