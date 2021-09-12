Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury Has Everyone Thinking About Cam Newton

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton has been linked to the Washington Football Team for quite some time given his relationship with head coach Ron Rivera, but now it’s the injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick that has people speculating.

Fitzpatrick left Sunday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers early after suffering a right hip injury. The veteran QB was ruled out by the team shortly after with Taylor Heinicke taking over behind center.

The injury had many thinking about the long-term availability of Fitzpatrick, and what the Football Team could potentially do if the veteran remains out for an extended period of time.

Newton immediately came to mind.

Cam Newton about to get the call from Ron Rivera TONIGHT https://t.co/zAuAm8vOPS — Justice L. Rawlins (@ChiefJustice22) September 12, 2021

If Ryan Fitzpatrick is out extended time, would Washington consider bringing in Cam Newton? — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) September 12, 2021

OH MY GAWD! THAT?S CAM NEWTON?S MUSIC! https://t.co/ZHt5TFiKGa — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 12, 2021

Cam Newton to Washington? If Fitzpatrick is out for an extended period of time — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) September 12, 2021

Cam Newton to the Washington Football team?. It?s gonna happen — Brad McCormick (@Bmac6655) September 12, 2021

Cam Newton come on down. https://t.co/l3jIruPmBQ — Savage (@MSavage901) September 12, 2021

Ron Rivera about to make a phone call to Cam Newton pic.twitter.com/d1kDRxOdDm — David A Fuller (@RealDavidFuller) September 12, 2021

Newton, of course, was released from the New England Patriots as rookie Mac Jones won the starting quarterback job. Newton noted his interest in continuing to play during a tell-all video last week and expressed his confidence that there are not 32 better quarterbacks in the league.

Newton’s connection with Rivera dates back to 2011 when both entered the Panthers organization. They worked in Carolina together through the 2019 season, the final campaign in Carolina for both.