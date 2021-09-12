Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury: Latest On Washington QB After Leaving Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick left Sunday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers with a right hip injury, and more details are coming in.

“Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is believed to have suffered a hip subluxation and he’ll have an MRI tomorrow to determine if that’s the case and how much damage it caused,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Sunday, citing sources. “The hope is nothing was broken. A serious injury, but they’ll learn how serious tomorrow.”

Fitzpatrick threw just six passes before suffering the injury early in the second quarter. Taylor Heinicke took over behind center for the veteran. Washington has Kyle Allen as a third-stringer.

Immediately following the injury to Fitzpatrick many speculated that Washington head coach Ron Rivera could opt to bring in free agent Cam Newton, as the two have a close relationship from their time with the Carolina Panthers.