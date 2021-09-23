Ryder Cup Betting Preview: Why Europe Might Be Pick In Enemy Territory

Europe: The Europeans just win Ryder Cups. Since Team USA’s dramatic win at Brookline Country Club in 1999, the Euros have won seven of the last nine showdowns. And while the Americans have the deeper team, Europe does have the world No. 1 (Jon Rahm) as well as Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, who both rank in the top 15 in the world. They’re also the far more experienced side with 38 combined Ryder Cup appearances to America’s 12.

PICKS

Europe to win Day 2 foursomes (+185): For whatever reason — and there’s no shortage of theories — the Europeans tend to be much better in the alternate-shot foursome matches. Typically, the Euros are more comfortable playing in heavier wind. Well, they should get a chance to do that Saturday when gusts are likely to exceed 30 mph at points during the day. It’s a good chance for them to put on the pressure.

Top Team USA point scorer — Jordan Spieth (+700): Only Justin Thomas has shorter odds to lead the US in points, so it’s not exactly a long shot. But let’s jump on a potential 7-1 payout with Spieth, who probably will get a chance to play in all five possible matches. That alone makes him worth a gamble, as does his 7-2-2 record when playing alongside a partner, which isn’t surprising given his ability to hit every shot on the course. He’s 0-3 in singles, but it’s all worth the gamble in this spot.

Tony Finau total points (-110) over Tommy Fleetwood (-110): Fleetwood was one of the stars in Paris, excelling alongside Francesco Molinari as part of the “Moliwood” duo. There’s no Molinari this week, and Fleetwood comes to Wisconsin in pretty rough form, having not finished better than 35th in a tournament since May. Finau, meanwhile, is one of the longer hitters on tour and should be a featured part of Stricker’s lineup throughout the weekend, giving him ample chances to gain points.

Europe to win the Ryder Cup (+240): Golf, as Patrick Cantlay said this week, is “very chancy,” and it’s even more so over the course of a three-day team tournament. That has favored Europe recently, and it’s due to swing the other way at some point, but will it happen this weekend? Brooks Koepka’s recent comments definitely feel like a reflection of how American golfers approach this tournament, while the Euros thrive. If you’re a fan of Team Europe, you have to love how Padraig Harrington is letting the analytics dictate his roster and lineup decisions, while Stricker has all but said he’ll go off feel. There are also questions about just how the Americans will coexist; chemistry seems like a potential issue, in large part because of the big physicist, Bryson DeChambeau. Even if he plays nice, is his game suited for team play? It’s a question you can ask of a lot of the Americans. Let’s also put some stock into the Europeans’ experience advantage. There’s nothing that can happen this weekend that will rattle them. If anything, you can almost guarantee Ian Poulter will drain a 30-foot putt that puts Team USA on its heels. The Americans are talented enough to win. They should win. But there’s too much value to ignore with the Europeans in this spot.