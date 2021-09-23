Ryder Cup Preview: Tee Times, Streaming Info, TV Coverage For Day 1

The fanfare is wrapping up, and now it is time for the actual golf portion of the Ryder Cup to begin.

After days of buildup, the (technically 2020) Ryder Cup will begin Friday morning at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

There are storylines abound — mostly silly ones about Bryson DeChambeau — leading up to this year’s edition of the Team USA vs. Team Europe three-day event, but that’ll all go out the window once the first drive is launched on Outward Bound.

Golf Channel will have exclusive coverage of the first day of the Ryder Cup, but it also can be seen on Peacock and FuboTV, the latter of which you can get a free trial of here.

Here’s all the info you need to know for Friday’s opening round of the Ryder Cup.

How To Watch

When: Friday, Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Live stream: FuboTV | Peacock

Tee Times (all ET)

Foursomes

8:05 a.m: Jordan Speith/Justin Thomas vs. John Rahm/Sergio Garcia

8:21 a.m.: Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa vs. Paul Casey/Viktor Hovland

8:37 a.m.: Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger vs. Matt Fitzpatrick/Lee Westwood

8:53 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele vs. Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter