Alvin Kamara is revved up for the 2021 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints running back rocked a NASCAR helmet visor Sunday in his team’s Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers. The Sporting News on Sunday shared a photo of Kamara’s sweet visor.

Kamara in June partnered with NASCAR, joining the organization as its growth and engagement advisor. He’s tasked with helping build the fan base by “connecting new audiences with NASCAR through immersive and educational experiences that help them learn more about the sport.”

The Saints opened their season with a 38-3 rout of the Packers. Although the likes of quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Chris Hogan grabbed headlines, Kamara chipped in, too, rushing for 83 yards on 20 carries.

Anyone watching closely surely caught a glimpse of Kamara’s visor, which at least might have piqued curiosity, and perhaps interest, in Nascar.