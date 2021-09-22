NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have struggled to stop the run this season.

On Sunday, they’ll face one of the NFL’s best and most versatile rushers.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ranked third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage last season, trailing only Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook. He led the league with 21 total touchdowns, making him just the second player since Randy Moss in 2007 to score more than 20 in a single season. Six of those came in one game.

Simply put, he’s a problem.

“I feel like if you were to maybe try to build a perfect back, he essentially has everything you need,” Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower said Wednesday. “Vision, balance. He’s strong. He’s tough. However you want to give him the ball, you can give it to him, whether it’s screens, you want to throw it to him, you want to hand it off. He’s just a really good player. Explosive.

“You can hand off a ball to him and expect maybe a 3- or 4-yard run, and he’ll turn it into a 75-yard touchdown. He’s just that type of player.”

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy used the same word — “explosive” — to describe the Saints star.