NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday elevated Joe Gaziano from the practice squad to the active roster, and the Scituate, Mass. native had the most wholesome reaction when the team shared the news on Twitter.

“Things you like to see,” he wrote in a tweet, sharing the Chargers’ official post.

Things you like to see: https://t.co/vrylCe7aBK — Joe Gaziano (@jgaziano97) September 18, 2021

Gaziano, who attended Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Mass., played collegiately at Northwestern. He closed his career with the Wildcats as the school’s all-time leader in career sacks (30). He also logged 153 tackles (100 solo) and 48.5 tackles for loss through 47 games.

The defensive end signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in two NFL games.

He’ll make it a third when he joins Los Angeles for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.