Should Patriots Trade For Colts’ Marlon Mack After James White Injury?

The New England Patriots could be in the market for running back help after losing James White to a hip subluxation.

Might Marlon Mack pique their interest?

According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts are looking to trade Mack, who was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2019 before missing most of last season with a torn Achilles.

Mack re-signed with the Colts on a one-year, $2 million contract in March but has played just 13 offensive snaps through three games, logging five carries for 16 yards while playing behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

The 25-year-old reportedly is fully healthy and is seeking a fresh start.

Nothing is imminent on a Marlon Mack trade. He?s still with the team. But with injuries around the league, there figures to be a market. https://t.co/n4yrASLjMn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2021

White’s injury, which occurred early in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints, leaves the Patriots with questionable running back depth. Backups J.J. Taylor (second year) and Rhamondre Stevenson (first year) lack NFL experience, and the Patriots were reluctant to use lead back Damien Harris in the passing game Sunday, giving the bulk of White’s snaps to veteran special teamer Brandon Bolden.