Skip Bayless Explains ‘Problem’ Mac Jones Faces With Patriots

“Brady didn’t have to overcome anything because it’s just Drew Bledsoe, who had struggled,” Bayless said Friday, pointing to Brady’s predecessor in New England. “(The Patriots) were 0-2 already (in 2001). They had been 5-11 the year before. So, there was no real pressure on Tom Brady to be anything but Tom Brady. Later, he started to be compared to his hometown hero, Joe Montana, but that didn’t come for a long time.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Jones has faced pressure. The soon-to-be 23-year-old led Alabama, a perennial college powerhouse, to a national championship last season. So, he’s already used to playing on the big stage, albeit not at the NFL level.

That could serve him well as he navigates the early stages of his career in New England, where Belichick, arguably the greatest coach in NFL history, will be around to oversee his development.

“Can the kid overcome the pressure to be Brady-esque,” Bayless asked hypothetically. “And yet, if I’m going to throw a kid into the fire, he’s in the most protected fire he could ever be thrown into, because now the guy many people thinks is the greatest coach ever, he has bought completely into you. So he will do everything in his power to make you right, to prop you up, to protect you, to make sure you do the very best you’re capable of doing.”

Jones took a significant step this week in becoming New England’s starting QB after the Patriots released Newton. He sure can’t afford to rest on his laurels, though, for the pressure only increases from here.