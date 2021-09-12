NESN Logo Sign In

Following the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a tweet from Skip Bayless stood out from others reacting to New England’s performance.

Amid a ton of positive reaction about Mac Jones following his rookie debut was the Fox Sports 1 analyst’s take that Cam Newton would have won the game.

“Man, if Belichick can’t beat TUA in the home opener, he’s got problems,” Bayless wrote after the Patriots loss. “I predicted he’d go with Mac Jones and cut Cam — Mac is more Belichick’s style. But I believe Cam would’ve scored more than 16 today, won this game.”

Bayless may have come to that conclusion, but the jury is still out on if he actually watched the game.

Jones completed 29 of 39 pass attempts for 281 yards and the first touchdown pass of his NFL career, encouraging fans that they’ve found their quarterback.

The performance certainly wasn’t better than any passing game Cam Newton had, though perhaps he could have gotten a lot done on the ground behind New England’s fantastic offensive line.