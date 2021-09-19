Steelers Guard Trai Turner Ejected For Spitting On Raiders Linebacker

NESN Logo Sign In

Trai Turner lost his cool and crossed a line Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

Turner was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Raiders-Steelers contest for unsportsmanlike conduct. After Ben Roethlisberger connected with rookie running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown pass, Turner approached Marquel Lee and appeared to spit on the Las Vegas linebacker.

It’s unclear what exactly riled up the Pittsburgh guard, but you can watch a video of the sequence here.

Turner, an eighth-year pro, was amid the second game of his Steelers tenure. The 28-year-old signed a one-year, $3 million deal with Pittsburgh back in June.

It would not be surprising if the veteran offensive lineman faces further discipline from the NFL.