Support Rains Down For Milton Academy’s Jake Thibeault After Injury

Social media is overflowing with support for Jake Thibeault.
The Milton Academy senior suffered a spinal chord injury over the weekend from a collision during a hockey tournament in which he fractured two vertebrae leaving him unable to move from the waist down.
Social media has rallied behind Thibeault and his family since the injury and support has been pouring in as the 18-year-old begins his recovery.
To go along with all of the kind words, one of Thibeault’s former coaches started a fundraiser for support that as of Tuesday afternoon already has totaled over $261,000 to help with Thibeault’s medical bills and rehabilitation. The Greg Hill Foundation also has been operating a fundraiser for the family that already has raised over $33,000 and climbing.
Thibeault was dealt a bad hand, but he is not ready to let it get to him. His brother, Drew, released a statement by Jake on Instagram.
?I?m ready to fight and I will FIND a way to get through this.”
Jake TBO Tough.