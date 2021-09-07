Support Rains Down For Milton Academy’s Jake Thibeault After Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Social media is overflowing with support for Jake Thibeault.

The Milton Academy senior suffered a spinal chord injury over the weekend from a collision during a hockey tournament in which he fractured two vertebrae leaving him unable to move from the waist down.

Social media has rallied behind Thibeault and his family since the injury and support has been pouring in as the 18-year-old begins his recovery.

I?ve had the pleasure of coaching Jake for the past few years at Milton Academy. I can truly say Jake is one of the hardest working kids I?ve come across and I know he is going to fight through this! Please keep Jake in your prayers. ????https://t.co/SmqIYXM5Cb — Tyler Holske (@THolske91) September 7, 2021

Just had the pleasure of talking to @ThibeaultJake on the phone. What an absolute warrior this kid is. He?s fighting this battle with such an incredible attitude. It was an honor to hear someone that upbeat going through such a tough time.https://t.co/GFxK3S05Jv — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) September 7, 2021

A statement from the Boston Bruins. pic.twitter.com/O1Xm2cYA6i — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 7, 2021

People have been asking me where they can support/help Jake Thibeault. Here you go?



Fundraiser by Kevin Lizotte : Jake Thibeault needs our support! https://t.co/6VPtQaTTUy — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 7, 2021

Our thoughts are with @MiltonAcad_puck forward Jake Thibeault, his family and the whole hockey community. We?re here for you and can?t wait to see you back on the ice! #jaketbotough — Northeastern Men?s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) September 7, 2021

To go along with all of the kind words, one of Thibeault’s former coaches started a fundraiser for support that as of Tuesday afternoon already has totaled over $261,000 to help with Thibeault’s medical bills and rehabilitation. The Greg Hill Foundation also has been operating a fundraiser for the family that already has raised over $33,000 and climbing.

Thibeault was dealt a bad hand, but he is not ready to let it get to him. His brother, Drew, released a statement by Jake on Instagram.

?I?m ready to fight and I will FIND a way to get through this.”

Jake TBO Tough.