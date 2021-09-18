These Bruins Skaters Helped Beat Sabres In Prospects Challenge Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins opened their first Prospects Challenge in two years with a victory.

Boston prospects — ranging from experienced veterans to 2021 draft picks — on Saturday came away with a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres prospects in New York.

Things were tied 1-1 after the opening frame, then Boston went up with a second-period goal. A three-goal third paved the way for a dominant victory. Jesper Frödén scored two goals and had an assist, while Samuel Asselin also logged three points (one goal, two assists).

Frödén, 26, was signed by the Bruins in June out of the Swedish Hockey League. Saturday’s game was his stateside debut.

“He’s a guy whose game is going to translate very well over here,” said Providence Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel. “He’s one of those players that when he plays with really good players, I think you’re going to see how good he really is. He’s a good player.”