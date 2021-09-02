This Stat Puts Red Sox’s Playoff Hopes In Positive Light For Stretch Run

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have a big month ahead of them.

Boston enters its clash with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night with a 1 1/2 game lead over the Oakland Athletics for the final American League Wild Card spot.

The Seattle Mariners sit just 3 1/2 games back of Boston while the Toronto Blue Jays are 4 1/2 back.

Throughout the final month of the season, the Red Sox have an advantage as their remaining strength of schedule is the weakest among the Wild Card contenders, but it most certainly will be an interesting few weeks.

