This Stat Puts Zach Wilson’s Awful First Half Vs. Patriots Into Perspective

To say Zach Wilson was bad through the first two quarters against the New England Patriots on Sunday would be an understatement.

The Jets rookie quarterback was flat-out miserable.

Nearly half of Wilson’s first-half pass attempts at MetLife Stadium were intercepted. The 22-year-old took to the locker room for intermission with a stat line that read 3-of-7 for 45 yards with no touchdowns and three (!) interceptions.

As ESPN’s Field Yates pointed out on Twitter, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick threw three picks total in his final collegiate season at BYU.

To make matters worse for the Jets, the Patriots put up points on the ensuing drives after two of Wilson’s interceptions. The visitors held a 13-3 lead at the break.