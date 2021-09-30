This Interesting Stat Shows How Kevin Plawecki Benefits Nathan Eovaldi

The right-hander has a 3.28 ERA pitching to Kevin Plawecki

by , and

Nathan Eovaldi’s 2021 stats look completely different based on the catcher.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander seems to have formed a tight connection with with Kevin Plawecki to the tune of a 3.28 ERA while holding opponents to a .239 batting average.

And while his numbers still are solid with Christian Vázquez, there has been a drop off as Eovaldi has put up a 4.77 ERA with opponents’ batting average rising to .269.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

