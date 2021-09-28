Tom Brady Apparently Knows ‘Exactly’ How Patriots Will Try To Stop Him

NESN Logo Sign In

A couple weeks ago, Zach Wilson said he knew what the Patriots were going to try against him. Tom Brady is singing a similar tune ahead of his return to Foxboro, Mass.

We know how things turned out for Wilson and the New York Jets. New England fans probably should expect a different result from Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

During Monday’s “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady spoke with co-host Jim Gray about he expects to see from Bill Belichick’s defense.

“I know exactly what (the Patriots) are going to attempt to do to us, and I know it will be a challenge for our team,” Brady said.

Your move, Bill.

Multiple noteworthy quotes emerged from Monday’s “Let’s Go!” episode. Brady talked about his expectations for the Gillette Stadium crowd, and revealed one Belichick lesson he’s thinking of before facing the Patriots.

New England and Tampa Bay will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.