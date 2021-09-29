Tom Brady, Bucs Could Be Shorthanded At Key Position For Patriots Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast one of the NFL’s premier receiver duos in Mike Evans and Scotty Miller. But their depth behind them could be lacking for Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots.

Third receiver Antonio Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week and has yet to return, missing Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams and Wednesday’s Buccaneers practice.

WR Antonio Brown and PS receiver Travis Jonsen are still on the reserve COVID-19 list and not practicing today. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 29, 2021

Tampa Bay also placed reserve wideout Scotty Miller on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for at least the next three games.

Brown, a four-time All-Pro who briefly played alongside Bucs quarterback Tom Brady in New England, was excellent in Tampa’s season opener, catching five passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Miller saw an uptick in playing time last week with Brown out, playing a season-high 32 offensive snaps before leaving with a toe injury. The 24-year-old tallied 501 receiving yards last season and caught a key touchdown pass from Brady in the NFC Championship Game.

If Brown isn’t activated in time for Sunday’s Patriots-Bucs clash, Tampa Bay’s next man up would be second-year pro Tyler Johnson, who caught three passes for 63 yards against the Rams. The Bucs also have Jaelon Darden and Jaydon Mickens on their 53-man roster and Cyril Grayson and John Hurst on their practice squad.