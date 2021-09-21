Tom Brady Nearing What Might Be Most Preposterous Stat Of His Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Just when you thought you’d seen all the ridiculous Tom Brady stats there are to see, one comes along that truly blows you away.

As first pointed out by radio producer Bill Zimmerman and further investigated by USA Today editor Doug Farrar, Brady soon will have more touchdown passes — including the postseason — in his 40s than he did in his 20s. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback threw his first touchdown pass in 2001 when he was 24 and playing for the New England Patriots.

It breaks down like this (All stats via ProFootballReference):

Brady in his 20s: 167 touchdown passes in 110 games (109 starts)

Brady in his 40s: 154 touchdown passes in 77 games (77 starts)

So, he needs 13 more touchdowns to match his output from his 20s. Should happen in the next few weeks.

In case you missed it, Brady racked up five touchdowns Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, giving him 673 career TD passes, including the postseason. Brady’s 590 regular season TDs and 673 overall TDs both rank first all-time, with Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre ranking second, third and fourth, respectively, on both lists.

God help the record books if Brady actually plays until he’s 50.