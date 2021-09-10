NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady’s still got it.

But was there any doubt he didn’t?

The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took the field with the rest of his team Thursday night to open the 2021 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. After a punt that got the world of Twitter fired up, Brady got the Bucs on the board with the first touchdown of the year.

Brady’s scoring drive consisted of completed passes to Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who capped off the drive with a score on a 5-yard reception from the QB.

Check it out:

Making it look too easy.