Tom Brady Sr. Apparently Gave Away All Patriots Gear — Except One Piece

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady Sr. apparently has power-washed nearly all remnants of the New England Patriots from his life.

The father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran for the latest episode of his “Patriots Talk” podcast. And, man, did Senior ever show up ready to talk.

Over the course of his brief appearance, Brady said his son is glad to be in Tampa, admitted he felt vindicated after the Bucs won Super Bowl LV and even accused Bill Belichick of forcing his son out of New England.

Then, when asked whether he still has any Patriots “paraphernalia” in his home, Brady offered this:

“I’m not sure. I just, uh, let’s see, there might be something,” a laughing Brady told Curran. “I think I have a license plate that says something like, ‘Six Super Bowls.’ But, other than that, I think pretty much the rest of it has been given to Goodwill or Catholic charities, or something.”

Take a look:

Just had to keep the plate.