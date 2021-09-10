Tom Brady Offers Familiar Comments After Bucs’ Imperfect Performance

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was optimistic about the defending champions earning a 31-29 win in their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but that wasn’t the main theme of his postgame press conference.

And it’s probably not something that should come as a surprise to Patriots fans, who certainly heard Brady’s same tone for two decades after imperfect performances as the signal-caller in New England. He did the same during his debut season in Tampa Bay last season, as well.

“There’s obviously a lot to clean up,” Brady said after the game, per the team.

He would later go on to add:

— “Not a perfect game, there’s obviously a lot to kind of unpack from this one, but it’s a good football team.”

— “… We obviously got a lot to clean up.”

— “We won, it’s great, but we know it was far from perfect and we have to get back to work and clean a lot of stuff up.”

— “… But as a team, we all know we have to get back to work and try to improve.”

You get the point.

It’s fair, of course. After all, it was far from a perfect game for the Tampa Bay offense.