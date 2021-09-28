Tom Brady Opens Up On Bill Belichick Relationship As Patriots-Bucs Nears

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady allowed both his trainer and his father to speak for him over the last two weeks. And both Alex Guerrero and Tom Brady Sr. said unflattering things about Bill Belichick.

Well, Brady finally has offered his own thoughts on the man who coached him for 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Brady opened up about his looming Gillette Stadium return during the Monday night episode of “Let’s Go!“, a podcast he co-hosts with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. Before addressing his father’s polarizing remarks, Brady offered this about Belichick:

“Well I have 20 years — I have 20 years of being there and obviously he’s a great mentor for me,” Brady said of Belichick. “And yes I think there’s definitely great lessons I’ve learned from him. He’s a great football coach, and he does a great job for his team.

“And, you know any player, I think they would just hope that their coaches give them everything they got. I’m sure every great coach wants every player to give them everything they got. And I think that’s what makes a great relationship.”

Now, could you read into that last bit as Brady saying Belichick didn’t give him everything he had? Sure, but that honestly feels like a stretch. And it would be stunning if Brady accused Belichick of giving anything other than full effort.

Of course, these two NFL legends will meet again Sunday night when the Patriots host Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.