Mathew Slater Cuts Right To Chase, Effusive In Praise For Tom Brady

Rarely one to utilize platitudes, Matthew Slater was his genuine, candid self Monday afternoon when talking about Tom Brady.

The Patriots special teams captain was asked about the potential surrealness of Brady’s Foxboro return, as well as the distractions that Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could present for some players inside New England’s locker room. Slater didn’t beat around the bush.

“I’ll say this to start out with: I have a tremendous amount of respect for Thomas,” the 36-year-old, drafted by the Patriots in 2008, told reporters during a Zoom call. “Obviously, having played with him for 12 years, I couldn’t think any higher of a player than I think of Tom Brady. I couldn’t think more highly of anyone that’s ever played the game than I think of Tom as a player.

“As a friend, he’s been nothing but kind to me and my family. So, I’m very appreciative of that relationship.”

However, Slater quickly shifted gears to highlight the real task at hand for New England: correcting the myriad errors that have resulted in a disappointing 1-2 start to the 2021 season.

“But, I think this week, the New England Patriots need to focus on the New England Patriots and the things that we need to do to start playing better football, consistent football, competitive football.”

Slater’s press availability concluded with another question about Brady, this time about the future Hall of Famer’s sustained success. Brady this season leads the NFL in both completions (97) and touchdown passes (10). His 1,087 passing yards rank second behind Derek Carr’s 1,203.