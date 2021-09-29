Tom Brady Reportedly Had This Big Problem With Bill Belichick Goodbye

NESN Logo Sign In

Two decades, six Super Bowl championships and a never-to-be-duplicated dynasty from Tom Brady and Bill Belichick ended with… a phone call.

That tidbit — and many more — were revealed Wednesday in a preview of Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book, “It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness.”

The preview begins with this anecdote about how Brady and Belichick said goodbye once the quarterback chose to leave the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early 2020:

In the end, Tom Brady just wanted to say goodbye — in person — to his longtime coach. But according to a new book to be published next month, Bill Belichick said he wasn’t available and insisted the two New England Patriots legends talk on the phone.

Even though Belichick told Brady that he was “the best player the league had ever seen,” Brady told a friend the fact it came over the phone was “telling” about how badly the duo’s relationship had deteriorated over the years.

ESPN’s preview also offered insight into a near-fistfight between Belichick and Eric Mangini; context on the infamous Malcolm Butler Super Bowl benching; and much more.