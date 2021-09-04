Tom Brady Reveals He Had COVID-19 After Buccaneers Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady’s celebration after winning his seventh championship might have been cut a little short due to COVID-19.

He doesn’t think the virus behind us entering the 2021 season, though.

The Buccaneers quarterback confirmed recently he contracted COVID-19 in February, after winning another Lombardi Trophy and attending the Super Bowl LV boat parade, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“I think it’s going to be challenging this year,” Brady said, via Stroud. “I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.

“It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year. It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

Brady is among the rest of his teammates whom head coach Bruce Arians confirmed were 100 percent vaccinated.

The 44-year-old didn’t add whether he was symptomatic or not when he dealt with the virus, though he knows his team is at risk regardless of the vaccine. But by being the second team in the NFL to be fully vaccinated, the Bucs hope to limit the damage.