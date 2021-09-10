NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have teamed up for 100 touchdowns in their respective NFL careers.

Brady, who threw a pair of touchdowns to the tight end during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl win in February, picked up where he left off Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the season.

The 44-year-old quarterback hit Gronkowski on 11-yard touchdown pass to extend Tampa Bay’s lead to 28-19 midway through the third quarter. It capped a four-play, 35 yard scoring drive after the defense recorded an interception on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Check it out:

Brady previously hit Gronkowski for a two-yard touchdown in the field half, which was No. 99 of their respective careers. The only quarterback-receiver combo to record more is longtime Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Peyton Manning and receiver Marvin Harrison (114), according to ESPN Stats & Info.

It must be nice to have players like Brady and Gronkowski right, Patriots fans?