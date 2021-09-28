Tom Brady Thinking Of This Bill Belichick Lesson As Patriots-Bucs Nears

NESN Logo Sign In

No football player on Earth is more prepared for Sunday night than Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into Gillette Stadium for his first game against the Patriots since leaving New England. The Week 4 matchup between the Patriots and Bucs just might be the most anticipated regular-season game in NFL history.

Monday morning and afternoon saw Bill Belichick and multiple Patriots players talking about Brady’s return. On Monday night, Brady himself finally dove into the topic.

Interestingly, the 44-year-old recalled one of Belichick’s many lessons.

“One thing I learned from the Patriots: Belichick would say, ‘Listen, if you love football, then 8:30 on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium is the place to be'”, Brady said during “Lets Go!“, a SiriusXM show he co-hosts with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald.

“So I’ll be there. … It’s going to be a great night of football.”

Listen in as @TomBrady, @LarryFitzgerald, and @JimGrayOfficial talk life on and off the football field! Catch 'Let's Go!' on @MadDogRadio at 6pm ET and on the SXM App. https://t.co/BlTxQTTRsV pic.twitter.com/cTc0B0k7Pi — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) September 27, 2021

Fans should expect Brady to bring his A-game to Foxboro, Mass. Anything less would be somewhat stunning.