Tom Brady Voices Bucs’ Season Opener Hype Video; Gives Message To Teammates

Tom Brady on Thursday expressed a sentiment he has shared ahead of many Week 1 games: Turn the page.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their Super Bowl defense Thursday night when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL season opener. Tampa brought back a bunch of players from the squad that beat the Kansas City Chiefs seven months ago, so the Bucs are once again expected to be a tough out.

Tampa released its pregame hype video right as the clock struck midnight ET, and it was voiced by Brady. The overall message was to move on from the past.

“Take a moment and reflect,” Brady said in the video. “Last February in this stadium, something special happened. Tonight is the encore. After a moment that Tampa Bay will never forget, a championship that the world can never take away, the journey of this team isn’t over. Tonight, we turn the page. We may be champions, but once again we suit up as the unproven.”

Every great story deserves a sequel.



And ours begins right now. pic.twitter.com/mr15oSvTSh — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 9, 2021

Kickoff for Bucs-Cowboys is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.