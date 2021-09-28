Tom Brady’s TB12 Brand Releases New T-Shirts For QB’s Foxboro Return

Tom Brady, the football player, views Sunday night’s game in New England as an opportunity to win a big game, while perhaps also exacting revenge on his former head coach.
Tom Brady, the capitalist, also sees a great business opportunity.
TB12 Sports, Brady’s fitness/wellness/lifestyle brand, released a new t-shirt ahead of the 44-year-old’s return to Gillette Stadium, where he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Patriots. The shirt is inspired by Brady’s infamous combine photo, taken shortly before he was taken in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.
Take a look:
Something tells us Bill Belichick won’t be buying that shirt. Maybe Brady will send him one in the mail.
The Patriots and the Bucks kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.