Opinions on the 2021 New England Patriots vary, and understandably so.

The Patriots, after an underwhelming 2020 that exposed holes all over their roster, went on an offseason spending spree, retooling, in particular, offensive skill positions and the defensive front. Now, they’re leaning on a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones to take them to the next level after cutting Cam Newton.

So, there’s reason to be plenty excited about the Patriots. There’s also reason to be plenty skeptical.

Tony Romo, the longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback who now is the color commentator on CBS’ top broadcasting team, falls under the “excited” umbrella.

“I’m convinced the Patriots are for real. No one’s gonna want to play them,” Romo said Wednesday, via The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

The Patriots can only hope that’s the case. The Buffalo Bills right now are a favorite in the division, but the Miami Dolphins should be competitive and the New York Jets will be improved.

New England’s schedule this season also includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and the Cowboys.