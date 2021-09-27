Trent Brown Injury: Latest On Patriots Tackle Ahead Of Game Against Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots need Trent Brown — plain and simple.

The absence of the monstrous tackle has been a major reason for the struggles of New England’s offensive line. Bill Belichick’s team is 1-2, and the line’s inability to protect rookie quarterback Mac Jones largely is to blame.

However, Monday morning offered good news on Brown, who has been out since injuring his calf on the first series of the season opener.

“The Patriots were optimistic that Trent Brown was going to play yesterday earlier this week,” CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar reported on Twitter. “Just couldn’t ramp it up in time. Still a ways to go before Sunday’s game against the Bucs, but the feeling is that Brown has a good chance to play.”

Lazar’s tweet struck a similar tune to one NFL Media’s Mike Giardi sent before Sunday’s game between the Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

Despite hope Trent Brown could play today, he didn't make enough progress and his day to day calf injury costs him a 2nd straight game as he is inactive. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 26, 2021

Should Brown once again be unavailable, New England’s top options at right tackle figure to be Justin Herron, who started against the Saints, and Yasir Durant, who started against the New York Jets but later was benched.