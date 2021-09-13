Trevor Lawrence Snaps 68-Game Winning Streak, Loses In Jaguars Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Welcome to the NFL, Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft, entered his professional debut with an absolutely insane regular-season winning streak. Dating all the way back to his days at Cartersville (Georgia) High School, Lawrence was undefeated in 68 regular season games.

He had four losses to his name between his high school days and his time at Clemson, all of which came in the postseason.

But all good things must come to an end. Lawrence and the Jaguars on Sunday were defeated by the Houston Texans, 37-21. Lawrence threw for 332 yards with three touchdowns and as many picks, completing 28 of 51 pass attempts.

Lawrence was pretty hard on himself after the loss.

“It obviously sucks,” Lawrence told reporters, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “Losing’s always hard, especially when you feel like you’re prepared and had a great week and really think we were ready. Just obviously didn’t play well. It starts with me. I played really bad tonight. Disappointing for sure.”

Make that 68-1 in regular-season starts.