Twitter Can’t Believe ‘Respect Kid’ Was Derek Jeter’s Nephew All Along

We say this without exaggeration: Derek Jeter might have the most internet-famous nephew of all time.

Twitter erupted in surprise Wednesday, as users collectively learned the kid who tipped his cap to the New York Yankees legend in his last game at Yankee Stadium actually is Jeter’s nephew. He was just a toddler in 2014 when he showed his “RE2PECT” to his uncle and became an internet meme.

Now he’s a kid big enough to sit in the front row at the National Baseball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, where Jeter on Wednesday became a member as part of the class of 2020.

Check out Twitter’s surprise.

Derek Jeter's nephew, who tipped his cap to Jeter in his final game at Yankee Stadium, was front row for his uncle's Hall of Fame induction. ?? pic.twitter.com/TPlNy1iZ4r — MLB (@MLB) September 8, 2021

Today years old when I found out this cutie pie is Derek Jeter?s nephew. https://t.co/3QnNdXDZyY — FatouFIERCE (she/her) is Vaccinated ?? (@FatouSadio) September 8, 2021

Who else is just now finding out that kid is Derek Jeter's nephew?????



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/xwULNaUdob — Bally Sports (@BallySports) September 8, 2021

You?re telling me Derek Jeter?s Nephew?grew up and got older over the course of 7 years? https://t.co/Osk7y31MrM pic.twitter.com/FJqYSZezql — Chris Zanelli (@czanelli23) September 9, 2021

They truly grow up so fast … or is it time flies? Or some other cliché?