Ty Law Weighs In On Peyton Manning’s Patriots Cheating Remark

Ty Law seemingly wasn’t surprised by Peyton Manning’s latest dig at the New England Patriots.

Manning on Monday night took another shot at the team that gave him so much trouble over the course of his career. As he explained during the “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” broadcast, the Hall of Fame quarterback used to talk to his receivers in the shower at Gillette Stadium since he was convinced the Patriots bugged the visitor’s locker room.

Law, who played a big hand in Manning’s career struggles against New England, believes Bill Belichick and Co. forced the five-time MVP into paranoia.

“You know what’s even stranger about that comment is that I agree with Peyton: He is extremely right that it’s very strange to see seven guys in the shower talking about football,” Law said Tuesday on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “But you know what, he might’ve thought that because we were in his head a little bit.

“Let’s be honest, we were in his head a little bit. That’s OK. That’s Bill Belichick scheming up things and giving players confidence, so you probably did think we had a bug in there because we knew what you were doing. I ain’t gonna tell no secrets right now, but we knew what he was doing. So go ahead in the shower with all your buddies.”

We imagine there are plenty of current and former NFL players who would co-sign Manning’s theory.