Monday’s Boston Red Sox versus Tampa Bay Rays game paused for a painful reason.

Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez left the game after a ball hit him powerfully in the facemask. The incident took place in the top of the first inning when Rays first baseman Jordan Luplow fouled off a 94-MPH fastball from Chris Sale straight at Gonzalez. Trainers from both teams rushed onto the field to aid a woozy Gonzalez.

Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez has to leave the game today after being struck on the facemask by a foul ball. pic.twitter.com/3ukxVEQNhP — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) September 6, 2021

Umpire Laz Diaz replaced Gonzalez behind home plate.

This is the second time in recent weeks an umpire had to exit a Red Sox game after taking a foul tip to the face. Umpire Tom Hallion suffered the same fate Aug. 26 during the Red Sox versus Minnesota Twins game, and he was later diagnosed with a concussion.