Monday’s Boston Red Sox versus Tampa Bay Rays game paused for a painful reason.
Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez left the game after a ball hit him powerfully in the facemask. The incident took place in the top of the first inning when Rays first baseman Jordan Luplow fouled off a 94-MPH fastball from Chris Sale straight at Gonzalez. Trainers from both teams rushed onto the field to aid a woozy Gonzalez.
Umpire Laz Diaz replaced Gonzalez behind home plate.
This is the second time in recent weeks an umpire had to exit a Red Sox game after taking a foul tip to the face. Umpire Tom Hallion suffered the same fate Aug. 26 during the Red Sox versus Minnesota Twins game, and he was later diagnosed with a concussion.