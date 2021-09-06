Umpire Leaves Red Sox Vs. Rays Game After Foul Ball Hits Him In Facemask

Monday’s Boston Red Sox versus Tampa Bay Rays game paused for a painful reason.

Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez left the game after a ball hit him powerfully in the facemask. The incident took place in the top of the first inning when Rays first baseman Jordan Luplow fouled off a 94-MPH fastball from Chris Sale straight at Gonzalez. Trainers from both teams rushed onto the field to aid a woozy Gonzalez.

Umpire Laz Diaz replaced Gonzalez behind home plate.

This is the second time in recent weeks an umpire had to exit a Red Sox game after taking a foul tip to the face. Umpire Tom Hallion suffered the same fate Aug. 26 during the Red Sox versus Minnesota Twins game, and he was later diagnosed with a concussion.

