NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun’s Brionna Jones took home the WNBA’s “Most-Improved Player” award, and because of that, we’re naming her our VA Hero of the Week.

Jones finished this season with career-highs of 14.7 points, almost two assists, and over seven rebounds per game on the Sun’s way to finishing with the best record in the WNBA.

For more details on Jones, check out the video above. You can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.