Jonquel Jones was named the WNBA Player of the Month for September and has led the Connecticut Sun to the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. As such, we’re naming Jones our VA Hero of the Week.

Jones averaged over 19 points and 11 rebounds per game while shooting 52% from the floor this month. She was a major part of the Sun’s 14-game win streak to close out the regular season.

For more details on Jones, check out the video above. You can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.