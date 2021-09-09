Video Of Paul Pierce’s Top 34 Plays Is Seven Minutes Of Celtics Bliss

NESN Logo Sign In

Those who saw Paul Pierce play for the Boston Celtics won’t forget his exploits.

Those who didn’t now are in luck.

The NBA on Monday shared a video of the top 34 plays of the Celtics legend’s career. The seven-minute highlight video shows Pierce doing what he did best: scoring against opponents of any size, in any situation.

The top 34 plays of No. 34 Paul Pierce's @Hoophall career!



The #21HoopClass Enshrinement Ceremony is Saturday, Sept. 11 in Springfield, MA.pic.twitter.com/zpMNZAkFw1 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 6, 2021

The video surely evokes fond memories for Celtics fans of all ages. After all, he played 19 NBA seasons, 15 of which he spent in Boston, racking up countless highlights in the process.

Pierce will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021 on Saturday at the annual enshrinement ceremony.