Wait, One Bettor Lost Out On How Much Following Packers-Lions Result?!

Disclaimer: This may be the worst beat of all the bad beats.

One bettor missed out on the parlay of a lifetime following the result of “Monday Night Football” between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. The Packers, who entered as a 12-point home favorite, held on to cover the spread in a 35-17 Week 2 victory.

Should the Lions have won straight up one bettor would have won $726,959. Yes, you read that correctly.

It came as said bettor placed a $25 free bet on a 16-game parlay for the Week 2 slate. That unknown bettor went a perfect 15-for-15 leading up to Monday’s game but, as Darren Rovell pointed out, since it was a free play that bettor was not able to cash out early and secure a massive payday. The story was first reported by Yahoo! Sports on Monday.

The potential payout actually looked somewhat promising through the first half as the Lions entered the locker room with a 17-14 advantage. And then Aaron Rodgers did Aaron Rodgers things as Detroit was outscored 21-0 in the second half.

Yeah, it’s going be a bad night sleep for that bettor as it’s tough to come up with a hedge bet that wins you three quarters of a million dollars.