Washington Savagely Trolls Giants After Thrilling Week 2 Comeback Win

There’s nothing quite like NFC East football, is there?

That’s a rhetorical question, but NFL fans were treated to quite the entertaining ending of the New York Giants’ “Thursday Night Football” game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.

Dustin Hopkins missed a 48-yard field goal for Washington with his team down 29-27 as the time expired from the clock in the fourth quarter. Giants players were seen celebrating the win and moving to 1-1 on the season. But defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was called for being offsides, which allowed Hopkins a second chance — one he wouldn’t falter — to ultimately give Washington a 30-29 win.

The Giants have to swallow a tough loss after a strong night from quarterback Daniel Jones, and it’s probably best everyone in the organization stay off Twitter for a bit given the fact fans quickly took to the social media app to share memes, GIFs and their overall reactions.

Washington got in on the trend, ruthlessly trolling the Giants. Check it out:

The game certainly was winnable for New York, but the tradition of starting the season 0-2 continued for the fifth straight time.