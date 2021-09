NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec just gave the Red Sox some breathing room.

The Red Sox first baseman launched a home run to left center field to give Boston a 3-1 lead over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. His 23rd homer of the year came in the fourth inning on a 2-1 count, as he took an 83.3 mph slider up to the top of the wall.

The ball traveled 368 feet off the bat at 95 mph.

It was Dalbec’s first hit of the night, as he lined out to right field in his first at-bat.