Watch Christian Vázquez Homer To Tie Game For Red Sox Vs. Rays

We have a ballgame

by

Christian Vázquez is keeping Boston in the game.

The Red Sox catcher on Wednesday hit a game-tying home run in the top of the seventh inning that traveled 389 feet to left field and made it a 2-2 game.

In addition to the crucial run in a series against the first place Tampa Bay Rays, Vázquez was 3-for-3 with two RBI entering the eighth inning.

That’s the effort Boston needs if they’re going to squeeze one away from Tampa Bay, which led the four-game series 2-0 — especially with 11 members of the organization in COVID-19 protocols.

