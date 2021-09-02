Watch Christian Vázquez Homer To Tie Game For Red Sox Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vázquez is keeping Boston in the game.

The Red Sox catcher on Wednesday hit a game-tying home run in the top of the seventh inning that traveled 389 feet to left field and made it a 2-2 game.

In addition to the crucial run in a series against the first place Tampa Bay Rays, Vázquez was 3-for-3 with two RBI entering the eighth inning.

Vázquez ties this one up ? pic.twitter.com/Vqx3pGwNkK — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 2, 2021

That’s the effort Boston needs if they’re going to squeeze one away from Tampa Bay, which led the four-game series 2-0 — especially with 11 members of the organization in COVID-19 protocols.