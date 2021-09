NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe wasted no time in Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, getting the Red Sox on the board with a homer in the first inning.

Renfroe took an 89.6 mph sinker from Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales to left center field, putting Boston up 1-0.

The one-out blast traveled 414 feet. It was Renfroe’s 28th home run of the season.

With a lot of baseball left to play in this one, we wouldn’t mind more of that this afternoon.