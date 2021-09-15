Watch J.D. Martinez Blast Solo Shot To Give Red Sox Lead Vs. Mariners

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez was a few feet wide of a solo home run on the eighth pitch of his fourth-inning at-bat against Seattle Mariners pitcher Tyler Anderson.

Martinez, however, was not to be denied. He made up for it on the very next pitch, the ninth of the at-bat, as he took a 91 mph fastball to deep center field. The solo home run measured 414 feet and gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth.

Check it out:

It marked home run No. 26 of the season for Martinez, and was his first since Sept. 5.