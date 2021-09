NESN Logo Sign In

After 3,577 plate appearances at the minor league level, Jack López has his first Major League Baseball hit.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman ripped a double in the second inning that was just shy of a home run against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. López touched second and waved to the dugout as if he’s been here all year.

Check out the moment below:

Win an Olympic silver medal ??

Get your first big league hit ??



Jack López is having himself a summer. pic.twitter.com/DaSwgai62E — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 3, 2021

We love to see it.

López has had a pretty productive summer. The 28-year-old won a silver medal with Team USA during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.