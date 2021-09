NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez kept the comeback rally going Sunday with one swing of the bat against the Cleveland Indians.

Martinez, who stepped to the plate with Boston facing a 6-3 deficit, sent a two-run home run 401 feet into right-center field. It cut Cleveland’s lead to 6-5 in the sixth inning.

Boston, who trailed 6-0 in the early going, scored five runs between the fifth and sixth frames.