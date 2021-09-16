Watch Julian Edelman Show Off Impression Of Ex-Coach Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman has a certain Bill Belichick phrase ingrained in his brain, and we’re not talking about, “Do your job.”

As Edelman explained during the latest episode of “Inside the NFL,” Belichick had a go-to expression any time the Patriots weren’t mindful of the fundamentals or simply were playing poorly. In an effort to “stomp out bad football,” Belichick would ask him team, “What are we doing?”

One can imagine how many times Edelman heard this from Belichick over the course of his 12-year New England tenure. There evidently were enough “What are we doing?” moments for Edelman to develop a pretty solid impression of his former head coach.

I can't un-hear these four words. https://t.co/WywBDG1n0D — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 15, 2021

Belichick certainly had the grounds to use his patented phrase while the Patriots reviewed their Week 1 game film. New England committed an uncharacteristic eight penalties against the Miami Dolphins to go along with two turnovers.

The Patriots will try to play a cleaner brand of football Sunday when they visit the New York Jets.