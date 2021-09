NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox aren’t wasting any time against the Cleveland Indians.

After Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff home run in the first inning, Kevin Plawecki hit a solo rocket in the second to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead in the second inning at Fenway Park. The blast came on a 93.9 mph sinker from Cal Quantrill and traveled 390 feet to left field.

Get Kevin in the cart ? pic.twitter.com/bSx9GxmCaW — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 3, 2021

It was just Plawecki’s second home run of the year. His first came May 16 in an eventual 6-5 home loss to the Los Angeles Angels.